Leon Goretzka ‘interested in Liverpool’ if he leaves Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka was not a part of their squad as they played Ulm in the DFB Pokal last weekend. It is feared that his exclusion from Vincent Kompany’s plans could be a chain of events for most of the season though the player is determined to turn his situation around.

Florian Plettenberg has claimed that while it is his priority to stay at the Allianz Arena, Goreztka would be ‘interested in Liverpool’ alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid as well as ‘one to three other teams’ if he were to depart Bayern, while the MLS is not seen as an attractive destination for now.

The 29-year-old did not enjoy the best of seasons in 2023/24 and having missed out on a spot in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany team at Euro 2024, his Bayern Munich career may also be nearing an end.

Liverpool are in need of a midfielder after letting a host of names leave in recent years and Goretzka would be a great signing, especially after they missed out on Martin Zubimendi.

Goretzka could be worth exploring for Liverpool

If indeed Leon Goretzka has an ‘interest’ in joining Liverpool, he could be willing to accept a compromise in terms of his salary whereas Bayern might also let go of him for a nominal fee if Kompany does not plan on utilising him. Goretzka is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt and he’d be a terrific signing if Liverpool could snap him up near that price.

His transfer would be one that is worth exploring for the Reds. Goretzka has been one of the world’s best midfielders in recent years and although admittedly he had a poor season in 2023/24, the player has the experience to overcome the adversity especially if he were in an entirely new environment.

At 29, Goreztka can still continue to play at the highest level for some more years. A challenge in the Premier League could also be worth relishing for the German international, whereas from Liverpool’s perspective, they could add a regular fixture in a position that needs a rebuild.

Goretzka is a superb box-to-box midfielder and his physical prowess allows him to be a solid presence at the back. With his work rate, the offensive players are able to thrive, which would allow Arne Slot to get the best out of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai by freeing them of their defensive shackles.

It will be interesting to see what Liverpool’s stance is if the player’s entourage approaches them in the near future, but there is no doubt that he would be a brilliant acquisition for the Merseysiders.