Man Utd ‘advancing’ in talks to sign Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United are reportedly ‘advancing’ in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over the deal to sign Manuel Ugarte, as per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

After acquiring the minority stake at the Red Devils, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken charge of the football side of the proceedings at Old Trafford. The businessman first decided to overhaul the recruitment structure behind the scenes and this has been the first transfer window for the new INEOS-led Man Utd.

They have been busy in this window and have already purchased Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui by splashing over £130m.

However, it seems they aren’t done yet as signing a new midfielder is still on their agenda with Ugarte emerging as the primary target.

It initially reported that Man Utd decided to cool their interest in the South American as they aren’t willing to sign the midfielder by matching PSG’s £51m price tag.

Ugarte to Man Utd

However, it has started to emerge in recent times that Erik ten Hag’s side remain keen on signing him and are discussing a loan with an obligation-to-buy option with Les Parisiens to get the deal done.

Now, writing on X, Sheth has stated that Man Utd are ‘advancing’ in talks with PSG and both sides are cautiously optimistic that a deal can be agreed upon before the end of this window.

He said:

“Talks advancing between Manchester United & PSG over Manuel Ugarte. Cautious optimism move can happen before deadline. Permanent deal is preference for both United & PSG – but loan with obligation also mooted.”

Man Utd already have Casemiro in the squad as the holding midfielder option but his performances weren’t up to the standard last term to keep faith in him this season. So, signing a new midfielder would be the right decision and Ugarte could be an excellent acquisition.

The 23-year-old is comfortable receiving possession under pressure and can also play threading passes between the lines. Additionally, he is an energetic player and comfortable pressing the opposition high up the field.

So, he would be an ideal option to play in Ten Ha’s system if they purchase him. It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure his signature over the coming days.