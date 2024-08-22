Tottenham in battle with Arsenal to sign Simon Adingra

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Simon Adingra before the end of this transfer window, as per Football London.

The Lilywhites have strengthened the midfield department and the frontline by signing Archie Gray and Dominic Solanke this summer. However, it has been reported that Spurs aren’t finished yet in this transfer window and could look to sign a new wide forward as well.

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and Pedro Neto were previously suggested as serious targets. However, while Neto has already joined Chelsea, purchasing Eze wouldn’t be easy as Crystal Palace wouldn’t want to let their star man leave late in this window.

So, Tottenham may have decided to explore alternative options and now Football London states that Ange Postecoglou’s side are interested in Adingra and they could look to secure his signature before the deadline.

The report further claims that Spurs have already enquired about the details of signing him but Brighton have made it clear that they have no intention of letting their star man leave.

Battle

Football London says that Arsenal are also in this race and they have held talks to learn about the details of signing the Ivory Coast international. But, they have also been given the same response as the player isn’t up for sale.

The 22-year-old, valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, still has two years left in his current contract so the Seagulls are in a strong position to demand a big fee to sell the forward late in this window.

Signing a new wide attacker to support Bukayo Saka is a long-term plan for the North London club. They have been linked with numerous names over the last few years but haven’t decided to sign anyone yet. Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether things will be different this time around or not.

Adingra is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing on either flank. The African has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham or Arsenal if either club eventually manage to secure his signature late in this window.