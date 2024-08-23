Liverpool & Tottenham interested in signing Piero Hincapié

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapié late in this window, as per a recent Spanish report.

The Red are seemingly looking to sign a new centre-back following Joel Matip’s departure as they have been linked with a few names in recent weeks.

Goncalo Inacio has been suggested as a potential option but Hincapié is seemingly on their radar as well. The Ecuadorian was linked with a move to Anfield in the previous transfer windows but the Merseyside club didn’t step up their efforts to sign him.

Therefore, a move never materialised and it now remains to be seen whether Arne Slot’s side look to purchase him before next week’s deadline.

According to a recent Spanish report (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool are eyeing a swoop for the South American and the defender could be tempted to move away from Leverkusen to take a new challenge in his career.

Battle

The report says the German champions are keen on keeping hold of their star man but they could change their stance should they receive an offer of around £50m. So, Liverpool will have to splash a hefty fee to lure him to Anfield this summer.

However, it has been reported that Tottenham are also considering signing Hincapié and along with them, Atletico Madrid are also plotting a late move for him.

Ange Postecoglou likes to deploy a left-footed centre-back in the left side of defence but he currently has Micky van de Ven as the only left-footed centre-back. So, signing a new defender to support the Netherlands international would be the right decision.

Hincapié is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the centre-back position as well as the left-back role. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

So, he could be a solid acquisition for Liverpool or Tottenham if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing the South American before the end of this transfer window.