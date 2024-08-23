Man Utd agree deal to sign African starlet Sekou Kone

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign African starlet Sekou Kone, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been busy in this transfer window as they have already signed Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee to bolster the squad.

Additionally, Erik ten Hag’s side are also keen on signing a new midfielder before the deadline with Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte widely being suggested as the primary option.

However, in addition to reinforcing the first-team squad, United’s new recruitment team have also been looking at signing youngsters to beef up the academy.

They have already signed Chido Obi Martin from Arsenal and Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace this summer with both being 16-year-old.

Kone to Man Utd

Now, writing on X, Romano has reported that Man Utd have secured a deal to sign yet another youngster and this time it’s Malian youngster Sekou Kone – who joins the club from Guidars FC.

The journalist further claims that the 18-year-old is considered a top talent across the globe and several clubs were after him but the Red Devils have managed to beat everyone in this race.

Romano said:

“Man United agree deal to sign 2006 born Mali international talent Sékou Koné from Guidars FC, here we go! Koné was on the list of several clubs but United have agreed deal today. Considered top talent, he’s part of long term plans similar to Chido Obi Martin.”

Romano added that Kone will undergo his medical next week before the official documents will be signed for his transfer to Old Trafford.

The youngster is a holding midfielder by traits but is also comfortable playing in the box-to-box role. He enjoyed a stellar U17 World Cup campaign last year, helping his nation finish third. Kone was a standout performer in that competition.

He is a technically sound player and is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders. Additionally, he can play threading passes between the lines and is also solid in defensive contributions.

So, alongside building a squad to help Ten Hag achieve success next season, the INEOS-led new-look Man Utd are also looking to sign players with a view to the long-term future.

Meanwhile, after starting the season with a 1-0 victory over Fulham, Man Utd will travel to AMEX Stadium to take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League next.