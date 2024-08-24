Liverpool plot late swoop to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool are reportedly considering signing Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia late in this transfer window, as per Football Insider.

After moving to Diego Armando Maradona Stadium back in 2022, the 23-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in Serie A over the last couple of years.

Having helped Napoli win the Scudetto for the first time in more than three decades in his debut campaign, he displayed his qualities in Serie A last season although his side endured a dire campaign. He scored 11 goals and registered six assists in 34 league appearances last term.

Additionally, the forward also showcased his qualities on the international stage for Georgia, guiding his team to the knockout stage of the European Championship before losing to the eventual champions Spain.

So, it isn’t a surprise to see that the Reds have expressed their interest in signing a player of his qualities to strengthen the attacking department.

Kvaratskhelia to Liverpool

According to the report by Football Insider, Liverpool are keen on signing a new marquee winger this summer and after missing out on several of their key targets, they are now plotting a ‘sensational’ late swoop to sign Kvaratskhelia.

The report says the Merseyside club have been following the Georgian for some time but securing his signature won’t be straightforward as they will have to splash a fee of more than £70m for him.

Kvaratskhelia’s future was uncertain earlier this summer but it looks like he is set to remain at Napoli this season. The Azzurri always play hard-ball to sell their star asset and they’re likely to do the same this time as well should Liverpool formalise their interest in signing the 23-year-old.

The Georgian international is a technically sound player and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas. He has the efficiency of linking-up the play, can finish off his chances and also can create opportunities for fellow attackers.

Kvaratskhelia would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to formalise their interest in securing his signature before the end of this transfer window.