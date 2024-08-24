Pedro Neto to make Premier League debut | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Wolves

Chelsea will hope to get back to winning ways against Wolverhampton Wanderers after being the only “top six” side to lose on the Premier League’s matchday one.

Here’s a look at the team Enzo Maresca may field at the Molineux as the Blues boss makes changes from the side that beat Servette in midweek:

GOALKEEPER – Though Chelsea have over half a dozen goalkeepers, Enzo Maresca could stick with Robert Sanchez in goal. His selection against Manchester City last time out in the league was an indication that he is the chosen one for the number one spot in the team. Filip Jorgensen will drop out after starting against Servette.

DEFENDERS – Marc Cucurella was subbed off against City with an apparent injury with no concrete update regarding his fitness, he should be fit and ready to start against Wolves as the left-back, while Malo Gusto will take his place on the right side of defence.

The centre-backs were not all that bad against Man City so Maresca could continue to place his faith in the pairing of Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana. Axel Disasi, Renato Veirga, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile will make way.

MIDFIELDERS – Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo will likely be recalled to start as the defensive midfielders against Wolves, who will need to be countered with a lot of physical presence in the engine room.

Enzo Fernandez will play as the attacking midfielder for Chelsea and will look to make a far better impression than he did against City. In all honesty, he was one of Chelsea’s poorest performers at Stamford Bridge against the defending champions so the pressure is on for him to respond tomorrow.

ATTACKERS – Christopher Nkunku opened his account for the season in the Europa Conference League qualifier against Servette in midweek and will look to do the same in the Premier League when he starts on the left flank.

Nicolas Jackson will lead the line up front for Chelsea with Marc Guiu making way. The former Villarreal striker drew a blank in both fixtures against Wolves last season and will look to significantly improve this time around.

New signing Joao Felix may still not be ready to start on the right flank but Pedro Neto could make his full league debut on the right wing after coming off the bench against Manchester City.

Cole Palmer may miss out as a precautionary measure after the Englishman was seen limping in the aftermath of the midweek win over Servette. Mykhailo Mudryk is expected to drop out after being publicly criticised for his display on Thursday night.

Here’s a look at how Chelsea could look on paper: