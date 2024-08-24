Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal considering ‘last-minute’ deal to bolster squad

Arsenal are reportedly considering sealing a ‘last-minute’ deal to bolster the squad, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners haven’t been as active in this window as it was thought they would be. They have so far purchased only Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna after making David Raya’s loan move permanent.

Tommy Setford has also joined the club from Ajax Amsterdam but the 18-year-old is likely to feature for the academy this season. Moreover, Mikel Arteta’s side are on the verge of signing Mikel Merino after agreeing on a deal in principle with Real Sociedad.

Now, speaking on GiveMeSport, Romano has reported that Arsenal are looking at ‘last-minute’ opportunities in the market to bolster the squad but they aren’t planning to sign any big name.

Instead, they are considering purchasing a backup option to reinforce the squad however, the journalist says that there’s nothing imminent at the moment.

Arsenal looking to seal ‘last-minute’ deal

He said:

“In terms of opportunities, I would keep, in Arsenal’s case, the door open. Still nothing imminent, still nothing closer, but Arsenal are considering opportunities on the market, so I would keep the door open for a last-minute chance. “I don’t think it’s going to be something very big, I see rumours on players like Nico Williams. I don’t think Arsenal will do something like that, I think if they decide to do something, it’s going to be something for a back-up and opportunity in the final days.”

It has been reported that Arsenal could look to sign a new goalkeeper if Aaron Ramsdale eventually leaves the club. The Englishman’s future is currently uncertain at the club after struggling to find regular game-time last term.

Espanyol star Joan Garcia has emerged as Ramsdale’s potential replacement and the North London club have reportedly already agreed on personal terms with the Spaniard.

Moreover, it has been suggested that Arsenal could look to sign a new winger before the deadline with Ademola Lookman on their wish list. Therefore, it remains to be seen what the Emirates club eventually do between now and the end of this season.