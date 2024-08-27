Man Utd agree deal to sign PSG star Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a deal in principle with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal to sign Manuel Ugarte, as per recent reports.

The Red Devils have already signed Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui to strengthen the defence, while Joshua Zirkzee has joined the club to support Rasmus Hojlund.

However, Erik ten Hag’s side have also decided to sign a new midfielder this summer following Casemiro’s dire campaign last term. Ugarte was identified as the primary target early on in this window and they started working on this deal several weeks ago but were struggling to find an agreement with PSG.

It was even reported that the record Premier League champions decided to shift their focus to alternative options but, they have now finally managed to get their man.

Writing on The Athletic, David Ornstein has reported Man Utd have agreed on a deal worth €50m[£42m] in guaranteed fee plus €10m[£8m] in add-ons with PSG. The player will now travel to the UK to undergo medical before signing the contract.

Ugarte to Man Utd

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has backed Ornstein’s report and says that Ugarte has been waiting for the Red Devils since July and he is now finally set to make the move. The Italian journalist says the midfielder will sign a five-year contract with an option to extend the deal for a further year.

So, the arrival of the Uruguayan means Man Utd have spent around £200m this summer and it remains to be seen whether they eventually add further new faces before Friday’s deadline.

On the other hand, Man Utd have also been working on selling their stars as after cashing in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Greenwood previously, United are close to letting Scott McTominay leave the club.

Napoli have already agreed on a £25m deal to sign him and are now in talks with the player to agree on personal terms. Moreover, Hannibal Mejbri is set to join Burnley.

So, following a successful transfer window, it remains to be seen how the record Premier League champions perform this season.

They have had a mixed start this term as after beating Fulham in the opening Premier League fixture, Ten Hag’s side endured a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.