Chelsea in talks over late deal to sign Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen

Chelsea thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-2 at the Molineux but despite flexing their offensive muscle in East Midlands, they want to bring in a striker before the end of the transfer window.

Victor Osimhen has long been their target but a swoop for the Napoli star has not materialised as the Blues were busy closing out deals for Joao Felix and Pedro Neto over the last couple of weeks.

A number of sales have also been made with the most noteworthy one being that of Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid whereas on a related note, Romelu Lukaku is also closing in on a switch to Napoli.

The Evening Standard has reported that Chelsea have ‘revived talks’ over a deal for Osimhen as they make a last-ditch attempt to sign him and ‘hope to convince’ the Nigerian to join them before Deadline Day.

The striker’s preference is to join Paris Saint-Germain while he has turned down the chance to move to Saudi Arabia as he believes there is some more unfinished business for him in Europe.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Chelsea are now set to table their opening offer to Napoli for Osimhen as they look to get a last ditch deal over the line.

Chelsea is Osimhen’s only option this summer

PSG have backed out of the running for Osimhen as they are happy with Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani, while also being unprepared to meet his asking price – now reportedly around £85m.

The player is not keen on a swoop to the Middle East and Arsenal, another one of his contenders, do not seem to be in the equation for his services in the final days of the summer.

With that said, the 25-year-old’s most realistic chance of having a future outside Naples is to sign for Chelsea. Osimhen has already been frozen out of Antonio Conte’s squad after making it clear he wants to leave this summer.

And with Lukaku set to arrive, Conte is unlikely to budge and will make the Belgian international his primary offensive option for the 2024/25 season as he hopes to replicate their success from Inter Milan.

It looks like Chelsea are now making a late play to try and sign Osimhen and he’d be a major coup if they could get a deal done before Friday night’s deadline.