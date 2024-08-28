Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal to sign a striker to ‘win trophies’

Arsenal have come agonisingly close to winning the Premier League title in the last couple of seasons but finished second to Manchester City after a dip in form at some point in the campaign.

Mikel Arteta continues to have the board’s faith and is hoping that it is third time lucky for him and his squad this season after the purchases of Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori.

It has been over two decades since Arsene Wenger last led the Gunners to the English t0p-flight’s summit and since then, most of their silverware has been limited to the FA Cup.

Emmanuel Petit, a World Cup winner with France and Premier League winner with Arsenal, has urged the club to sign a top class striker to help them win silverware.

In an interview with Safest Casino Sites, he was quoted saying the below (h/t Football London):

“Arsenal still need another striker. Despite Kai Havertz’s great start against Wolves, he can play alongside another goal threat. He’s so happy in the team, the environment has helped him massively and he’s playing with a lot of friends. Despite that, Arsenal need to win trophies this season, they need to buy a striker to take them there.”

Arsenal a striker away from winning the league

Arsenal have been linked with a number of quality strikers in this summer’s transfer window, not least with Victor Osimhen. The Napoli star’s asking price, however, has proven to be a hurdle for them.

Indeed, Arsenal may require a new striker if they are to realistically challenge Manchester City for the Premier League. Not only do the Citizens have arguably the world’s most lethal goal-scorer in Erling Haaland, but the Gunners are also missing a potent option with Gabriel Jesus struggling with fitness.

Though Kai Havertz has delivered well since moving to a central role in 2024, he cannot realistically be counted on to score 20-25 goals per season.

It remains to be seen if indeed Petit’s advice is taken on-board by Arsenal before Deadline Day but there is no denying the fact that the Gunners could do with a top striker this week.