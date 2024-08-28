Man Utd could make one more new signing after Ugarte

Manchester United could reportedly make a new addition during the final hours of this transfer window after sealing Manuel Ugarte’s signature, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover of a minority stake at the Red Devils, he has taken charge of the football side of the proceedings at the club. The businessman first decided to revamp the structure behind the scenes and this was the first summer window for INEOS-led Man Utd.

The new-look United have been very busy in this transfer window as after strengthening the frontline by signing Joshua Zirkzee, they have also purchased Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to revamp the defensive department.

Moreover, they are close to signing Ugarte after agreeing on a deal in principle with PSG. So, following the South American’s arrival, United’s summer spending will reach around £200m.

However, speaking on GiveMeSport, Romano has now reported that Man Utd might not be done in this transfer window yet as they could even look to sign one more player over the next 48 hours if they see an opportunity.

Man Utd eye further additions

But, the journalist says the Red Devils are now focusing on selling some of their stars with Hannibal Mejbri closing in on a deal to join Burnley, while Jadon Sancho could also leave before the deadline.

Romano said:

“Let’s see in the next 48 hours if Manchester United will see an opportunity on the market and if they decide to jump for it. But at the moment, they are still working on the outgoings – Hannibal Mejbri to Burnley is almost done now, and they are working also on the Jadon Sancho to Juventus saga. So they are focusing on different things, and then we will see in the final hours [of the window].”

It has been reported that Man Utd are in talks with Chelsea to sell Sancho and the Blues are looking to include Raheem Sterling in this deal. The former Liverpool star is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and hasn’t featured in any of the games this season.

So, it is going to be interesting to see what the record Premier League champions eventually do over the next few days after securing Ugarte’s signature to beef up the squad.