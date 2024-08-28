Man Utd to sign Mali midfielder Sekou Kone



According to L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, Manchester United are set to sign teenage midfielder Sekou Kone from Guidars FC.

The Red Devils reached a verbal agreement for the 18-year-old last week and Tanzi reports that he will formally join the club tomorrow.

Fabrizio Romano who initially broke the story confirmed the same. He added that United have signed all documents for the transfer of Kone.

Future talent

Kone built his reputation with Mali during the 2023 Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia. He started in all 7 games at the tournament, grabbing two assists. The 18-year-old, who is a holding midfielder, was also exceptional with his defensive contributions.

The youngster won a stunning 10.4 duels per game with 4.3 successful tackles and 7.6 ball recoveries. He had a good pass completion rate of 85%, completing 76% of his take-ons. Kone was one of the stand-out midfielders during the course of the World Cup.

After his superb showing, the likes of Crystal Palace, Wolves and Red Bull Salzburg were linked with him, but United have managed to convince the youngster to join them. Kone is likely to play for the United Under-21s in the ongoing campaign.

He looks set to become United’s second midfield acquisition this summer following Manuel Ugarte. The Red Devils agreed to sign Ugarte earlier this week after several rounds of negotiations. He is expected to be officially unveiled pretty soon.

Ugarte was a revelation during his time at Sporting Lisbon, but he struggled to find his feet at Paris Saint-Germain with manager Luis Enrique constantly rotating his midfield. He could get back to his best at United with guaranteed playing time.

He should secure the no.6 role ahead of Casemiro as the season progresses. Kone is unlikely to make his breakthrough this campaign, but he could be one to watch out for. He could make his senior debut soon, judging by his all-round attributes.