Premier League preview: Manchester United set for tough Liverpool test

Football fans are in for a treat as Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool go head-to-head at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the new season, defeating Fulham in their first home game before slipping to a narrow defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

By contrast, Liverpool have kicked off life under new manager Arne Slot with relatively routine victories over Ipswich Town and Brentford.

Although it is early in the season, this fixture could have massive implications for each club’s respective fortunes this season.

Man United can ill-afford to suffer another setback if they harbour serious hopes of forcing their way into title contention as the campaign progresses.

Liverpool have looked revitalised under Slot and they will fancy their chances of leaving Old Trafford with three points on Sunday afternoon.

Man United vs Liverpool team news

Injuries have been a common feature at United over the past year and their struggles in that department have shown no signs of slowing down.

Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro are ruled out, while Mason Mount is doubtful after being forced off during the 2-1 defeat at Brighton.

New signings Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee will likely start against Liverpool, while Alejandro Garnacho is pushing to be selected ahead of Marcus Rashford.

Midfielder Manuel Ugarte could be thrown straight into the starting XI assuming there are no late hitches with his big-money move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibrahima Konate is expected to continue at centre-back for Liverpool with Jarell Quansah still struggling to recover from an injury.

Man United vs Liverpool preview

Having splashed the cash on several new recruits this summer, United were fancied by numerous pundits to force their way back into the top four.

While it is much too early to write them off, their performances against Fulham and Brighton undoubtedly left a lot to be desired.

Ten Hag desperately needs his team to step things up this weekend against a team who have looked impressive in their opening two matches.

Ugarte’s arrival could be the key to a resurgence for United, with the Uruguayan capable of adding some much-needed dynamism to the middle of the park.

De Ligt will also be a welcome addition to the backline, while Zirkzee will give the Red Devils a physical presence up front.

With Bruno Fernandes expected to drop into his familiar playmaking role, there should be a more balanced look to United’s starting XI.

Liverpool have been relatively quiet in the transfer window, with Juventus star Federico Chiesa set to be their first acquisition after agreeing personal terms.

Slot has stated the club will only sign players if they improve the team, although it would be a big surprise if he threw Chiesa straight into the line-up.

His decision to move Ryan Gravenberch into a deep playmaking role appears to have solved an issue in midfield, and Liverpool look more solid as a result.

The two sides drew each of their league meetings last season, while United triumphed when they met in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Man United vs Liverpool potential starting XIs

Man United: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Diallo, Zirkzee.

Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Diallo, Zirkzee. Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Man United vs Liverpool prediction

Although backing Man United comes with numerous risks attached, a strong argument can be made for suggesting they are a good value bet this weekend.

Their potential starting line-up looks extremely strong and their new additions will be eager to demonstrate why United pushed the boat out to sign them.

De Ligt will bring calmness to the defensive unit, while Ugarte could be a major difference-maker in midfield if his transfer is completed.

Moving Fernandes into his usual playmaking role will boost United’s potency, giving United’s front three the ammunition they require.

Zirkzee deserves a chance to prove he can handle the pressure of being United’s main striker and he would relish the chance of going up against international teammate Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool are unlikely to make things easy for the home side and undoubtedly have the ability to win the game if they produce their best form.

However, that may be easier said than done given that United are guaranteed to be fired up after making an indifferent start to the new season.

On that basis, the Red Devils are fancied to secure a hard-fought victory and demonstrate they can be a force to be reckoned with this term.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool.