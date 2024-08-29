Man Utd considering late swoop to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a late swoop to sign Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as per Football Insider.

The Reds have already signed Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Leny Yoro by spending around £140m. Additionally, they are on the verge of purchasing Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain in a £50m deal so their summer spending is set to reach around £200m.

However, Football Insider states that Man Utd aren’t finished yet in this window as they are considering signing yet another striker having already purchased Zirkzee and are eyeing a swoop for Calvert-Lewin before Friday’s deadline.

The report says the striker has entered the final year of his current contract and Everton have offered him a new contract to prolong his stay at Goodison Park. But, he has rejected it so the Toffees are planning to cash in on him.

Everton were previously demanding a big fee to sell the 27-year-old but considering the player’s current situation, they could be forced to let him leave for a cut-price deal.

Calvert-Lewin to Man Utd

Football Insider states that Newcastle United are interested in him and Chelsea have also expressed their interest but they are currently considering other options. So, Man Utd will have to beat the Magpies in this race.

It has come as a surprise that Man Utd are planning to sign a new striker as they already have Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee. Although the Dane is currently injured, he is set to return in a few weeks.

Instead, they would be better off signing a new left-back if they have funds available. Luke Shaw is currently out injured and he can’t be trusted to stay fit for a whole season, while Tyrell Malacia hasn’t played a game since the end of the 2022/23 season due to his injury problems.

Although they have Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui – who can play in the left-back position, the duo is more comfortable playing on the opposite side.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd opt to formalise their interest in signing Calvert-Lewin if he eventually leaves Everton before Friday’s deadline.