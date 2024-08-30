Arsenal in talks over shock deadline day move for Raheem Sterling



According to The Independent, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen on signing a new winger before the transfer window closes on Friday evening and is targeting a surprise swoop for Raheem Sterling.

The Gunners have had a quiet summer transfer window. Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino remain the only new additions to the squad from the previous campaign. However, that could change on deadline day with Arteta eyeing an explosive winger.

As per The Independent, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is the top target for the manager, but the winger wants to stay in Spain to achieve his long ambition of joining Barcelona. Arsenal are looking at alternatives and Raheem Sterling has emerged as an option from Chelsea after falling out-of-favour under Enzo Maresca.

Arteta had a strong relationship with the 29-year-old winger when he was the assistant manager at Manchester City. The Spaniard likes his personality and feels Sterling would be a good influence on the squad with his winning record. The England international also has an understanding of the tactical approach at Arsenal which is similar to City’s.

Daily Mail journalist Kieran Gill is one of several sources claiming that Arsenal and Chelsea are in talks over a potential deal, however, a move could be very complicated.

As per the Independent, Arsenal are unwilling to offer more than £150,000 per week to Sterling, who earns £325,000 weekly at Chelsea. The Gunners don’t plan to pay a fee and Sterling would have to sort his contract issues with the Blues to make a deadline day move to the Emirates Stadium.

Possible move

Arsenal seem short in the attacking department ahead of the transfer deadline. They have sold Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham while Fabio Vieira has sealed his return to Porto on loan. Eddie Nketiah is expected to join Crystal Palace. The Gunners are bound to make at least one forward signing before the window closes.

The focus could be placed on landing a back-up option for Bukayo Saka. While Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have been competing for places on the left wing, Saka has had no reliable deputy. Reiss Nelson remains in the squad, but Arteta has been reluctant to place faith in him until the dying stages of games.

In Sterling, the Gunners boss would have a more suitable back-up. Sterling has the ability to play from either wing. He has registered 51 goals and 49 assists from 172 games on the right wing in his career. His performances have dipped during his time at Chelsea, but Arteta could get the best out of him with a reunion at Arsenal.

The ‘world-class‘ star is one of the best dribblers in the English top-flight and could be tempted by the challenge. The big question mark is whether Sterling can find a solution with Chelsea. With Arsenal unwilling to pay a fee, he needs to mutually cut ties with the Blues or convince them to loan him out with a salary contribution.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman in the past 24 hours, but reputed journalist David Ornstein has clarified that the club are not considering him.