Man Utd plot late swoop to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a late swoop to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney, as per Manchester Evening News.

Scoring goals has been an issue for the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag. So, the Dutch boss tried to address the problem by signing a prolific goal-scorer last summer.

United were linked with a host of options with Harry Kane being among them but they eventually opted to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. The youngster didn’t have the proven record of finding the back of the net consistently before moving to Old Trafford and he couldn’t manage to improve on that last season either.

So, Man Utd’s goal-scoring problem persisted last term and now they have decided to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna to strengthen the frontline. But, he wasn’t a prolific striker either during his time at the Rossoblu and United even struggled to find the back of the net in the first couple of games of this season.

Therefore, it appears United’s hierarchy are now looking to sign a proven goal-scorer and MEN states that they are planning to make a late swoop to sign Toney from Brentford on deadline day.

Toney to Man Utd

The Englishman has been linked with a move away from Gtech Community Stadium throughout this window but he hasn’t managed to engineer a move away from the club yet. The striker is keen on leaving the Bees to take a new challenge in his career and Brentford reportedly want around £40m for him.

However, the report says along with Man Utd, Chelsea are also keen on purchasing him and additionally, Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli are in this race as well.

The 28-year-old has a proven track record of scoring goals consistently in the Premier League so he could be able to address Man Utd’s goal-scoring issues if he joins the club.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing him before tomorrow’s deadline.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion, Man Utd will welcome arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend before the international break.