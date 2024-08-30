Neto undergoing medical ahead of Arsenal move

Neto is undergoing a medical in London this morning after Arsenal agreed a deal with Bournemouth to sign the goalkeeper on a season long loan, according to various sources.

Arsenal have agreed to sell backup goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to Premier League side Southampton. They’re now looking for a replacement and Neto fits the bill having been a regular presence between the sticks for Bournemouth in the past two seasons.

The Gunners had been linked with Spanish international Joan Garcia in recent weeks but have been forced to look at alternative targets having seen two bids turned down by Espanyol.

The Athletic reported this morning that Neto was en route to North London to undergo a medical after Arsenal agreed a deal with Bournemouth to sign the South American on loan for the rest of the season.

BBC journalist Simon Stone says Neto is now undergoing his medical examinations ahead of his switch to Arsenal – which is expected to be completed on deadline day.

The 6ft 2in stopper needs to be registered by midday in order to be eligible for Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

Goalkeeping reinforcement

Neto at 35 offers a wealth of experience having made over 300 appearances across major Leagues in Europe and South America.

He has been Bournemouth’s undisputed number one since he arrived from Barcelona in 2022 and is already familiar with the pace and intensity of the Premier League.

However, the Brazilian has been allowed to leave the Vitality Stadium after Bournemouth signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea and should be a dependable back-up for Raya this season.

Arteta may not be done in the transfer market as he’s also still searching for a No.3 goalkeeper to replace Karl Hein – who joined Real Vallodalid earlier this summer – while Arsenal are also reportedly on the look out for another attacker.

So it’s set to be a busy day in North London as Arsenal look to further strengthen their squad as they bid to finally wrestle the title away from Manchester City this season.