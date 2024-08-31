Joao Felix to make his first start | Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on matchday three of the Premier League on Sunday, 1st September.

The game comes just two days after Chelsea secured safe passage to the UEFA Conference League despite a 2-1 defeat away to Servette in the second leg of the qualifying play-offs.

The Blues will be looking to follow-up their 6-2 success from the Wolverhampton Wanderers match last time around in the English top-flight and here is a look at how they could line-up:

GOALKEEPER: Among over half a dozen goalkeepers at Chelsea, Robert Sanchez seems to have been the chosen one for the primary role and he will be recalled to start between the sticks against Crystal Palace.

DEFENDERS: Including the Conference League play-0ff games, Chelsea have conceded six goals in four matches this season in all competitions and need to put on a better show defensively.

After making wholesale changes against Servette, Maresca is set to recall the defence that started against Wolves last week.

Marc Cucurella and Malo Gusto will be the left and right full-backs, respectively, while Levi Colwill will play in the heart of defence alongside Wesley Fofana.

Joao Felix will start

MIDFIELDERS: Moises Caicedo took a knock in the match against Servette in midweek. However, he should regain fitness in time and will feature in a double-pivot with Enzo Fernandez.

Cole Palmer will be recalled to play as the number 10. On his right-hand side, hat-trick hero Noni Madueke will be a nailed-on starter while Joao Felix could start his first Premier League game since permanently signing for Chelsea after coming off the bench to strike once against Wolves in the 6-2 win last weekend.

Jadon Sancho completed a shock move to Stamford Bridge on deadline day but he wasn’t registered in time to be eligible this weekend.

FORWARD: Marc Guiu is set to drop out with Nicolas Jackson recalled to lead the line for Chelsea. He has been in decent form of late and with the west Londoners not bringing in a striker, he will be their go-to number nine for the course of the campaign.

This is how the team would look on paper: