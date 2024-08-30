West Ham interested in signing Carney Chukwuemeka

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka, as per the journalist Jacob Steinberg.

The 20-year-old’s future is currently uncertain at Stamford Bridge as Enzo Maresca previously said that the midfielder is unlikely to get regular first-team football at the Blues this season. So, he should leave the club to play consistently and develop his career.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the midfielder but Steinberg states that the Hammers are also interested in securing his signature and they want him on a loan deal before today’s deadline.

The journalist further claims that West Ham director Tim Steidten is a ‘huge fan’ of him – who has a £40m release clause in his current contract – but the East London club are struggling to get the deal done so it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to sign him today.

The East London club have already purchased Guido Rodriguez to strengthen the midfield, while Carlos Soler is set to join the club on a loan deal following James Ward-Prowse’s departure to Nottingham Forest.

Chukwuemeka to West Ham

The youngster is deemed a highly talented player and due to his recent injury problems and lack of playing time at Chelsea, he hasn’t been able to develop his career. So, joining West Ham would allow him to play more regularly and that would help him reach his full potential.

The former Aston Villa star is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and can also contribute defensively as well.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham if they purchase him. However, it seems he is unlikely to join before the deadline.

Julen Lopetegui has signed nine players this summer by splashing more than £125m. So, perhaps, they do not have the available funds to add more firepower and that’s why, they are forced to sign Soler on a loan deal.

Meanwhile, following a promising few years under David Moyes, winning the Conference League, West Ham have decided to make a fresh start by appointing Lopetegui as the new manager. The Spaniard has had a promising start and he will be hoping to build on that over the coming times.