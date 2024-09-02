Pundit wowed by Salah after ‘brilliant’ display vs Man Utd

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has heaped praise on Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah following the Egyptian’s ‘brilliant’ display versus the Red Devils.

The two old foes of English football went head-to-head against each other in a crucial Premier League encounter yesterday – where Arne Slot’s side schooled Erik ten Hag’s United.

The game eventually finished 3-0 in favour of Liverpool with Luis Diaz scoring a brace and Salah scoring the other one. The Egyptian registered assists for both of the Colombian’s goals.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Keane has heaped praise on Salah following his ‘brilliant’ display against Ten Hag’s side and says that the 32-year-old is a ‘world-class’ player and it’s really enjoyable to watch him play football.

He said:

“Talk about world-class performance, he was brilliant. He’s a threat, his little touches. When you’re watching him live you see the bigger picture. I really enjoy watching him. You’ve got to give credit where it’s due. He’s a world-class player.”

Pundit lauds Salah

Salah has entered the final year of his current contract and speaking about this situation, Keane has said that the forward is in total control of his future and if he eventually leaves the Reds as a free agent then he wouldn’t be short of options.

The Liverpool star has enjoyed a brilliant time against the Red Devils over the years and he has now further improved his numbers. In 16 appearances in all competitions, he has scored 15 goals and registered six assists.

So, following yesterday’s victory, Liverpool have now won all of their first three games and are currently joint top of the league with Manchester City.

They have now scored seven goals in three games and haven’t conceded yet, Slot’s side are the only club in the English top-flight – whose defence haven’t been breached yet.

Therefore, the Merseyside club will be looking to continue their winning run after the international break and they will be hoping that this hiatus won’t disrupt their momentum.

Liverpool will face off against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League next before taking on West Ham United in the EFL Cup. The Champions League will also start later this month, therefore they will have to encounter a busy run of fixtures over the coming weeks.