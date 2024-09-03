Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United are not ready for title challenge

Manchester United have lost two of their three Premier League matches this season as a recent defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool compounded their misery after Brighton beat them in the last minute a week prior.

Bruno Fernandes has spoken to DAZN Portugal (h/t GOAL) and gave the following assessment on the club’s realistic ambitions for the ongoing season:

“Yes, I am perfectly aware that this Manchester United is not ready to win the Premier League. We are, indeed, fighting for the title with the concrete and real objective of trying to finish in the top four, in the places that give access to the Champions League.”

In the same interview, Fernandes highlighted that it is his ‘dream’ to win the premiership but acknowledged that there is a ‘lot to improve’ if Man United are to clinch the title any time soon.

The captain’s performances have been far from glorious as well. He has yet to provide an assist or score a goal so far in the season. A part of that blame goes to Erik ten Hag, whose idea of using Fernandes as a striker miserably failed in United’s first two Premier League matches.

United need a change in the dugout soon

It has been frustrating to watch Manchester United season as their losses have been down to tactical errors made by the manager as opposed to individual players underperforming.

Fingers could be pointed at Casemiro for his giveaways against Liverpool but the former Real Madrid man is being tasked with duties he has not done previously in his career, such as being the conductor of play by distributing the ball from the deeper areas.

Ten Hag has also been bullish in his responses to the media of late without admitting the mistakes he and his managerial staff have been making, such as placing their trust time and again in an underperforming asset that is Marcus Rashford.

A top four seems like a far-fetched possibility already for the Red Devils but if indeed they are to challenge for a Champions League berth, it is getting clearer that Ten Hag needs to go.

It will not be much longer until he loses the dressing room and before such a mishap occurs, United’s hierarchy needs to start scouring for a manager that can produce the results with 35 matchdays still to go after multimillions have been invested on the squad.