Liverpool in battle with Arsenal to sign Vitor Reis

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Palmeiras youngster Vitor Reis, as per Caught Offside.

After ranking through the Brazilian side’s youth system, the 18-year-old has already established himself as a regular starter for the senior team this season.

He showcased his qualities in the U17 World Cup last year and following that, he has started to attract the attention of several big clubs around Europe in recent times.

Caught Offside has reported that Liverpool have sent scouts to watch him in action closely and they could decide to make a concrete approach to sign him to strengthen the backline.

However, the report says Arsenal are also in this race and they have been monitoring the youngster thoroughly ahead of making a move to purchase him.

However, CO states that Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen on securing his signature, therefore the Premier League clubs will have to beat the Spanish giants to get the deal done.

It seems Arsenal are looking to add depth to their defensive department – which is already well-stocked at the moment – so they have registered their interest in Reis.

On the other hand, following Joel Matip’s departure, Liverpool have a thin centre-back department at the moment as Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah are the only options Arne Slot has at his disposal.

With van Dijk already turning 33 and isn’t going to stay at Anfield for long, purchasing a new centre-back would be the right decision.

Reis is expected to get more regular first-team football at the Reds than Arsenal. Therefore, the Brazilian would be better off joining the Merseyside club over the North London club if he eventually leaves Palmeiras next year.

The 18-year-old is a right-footed defender and is comfortable playing multiple positions across the backline, barring the left-back role. He is a highly talented player and could become a top-class player in future therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Gunners or Liverpool eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature.