Liverpool pondering over Jarrad Branthwaite’s signing for next year

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has less than 12 months left to run on his deal at Anfield. The Dutchman has yet to sit down and agree to a fresh contract with the Reds and it is not ruled out that he departs the club next year as a free agent to pocket a windfall in Saudi Arabia in the dusk of his career.

On that note, Fichajes has reported that the Reds are already plotting a central defender’s signing for next year and have identified a target from their ‘eternal rivals’, Everton, in Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Englishman was on Liverpool’s and Manchester United’s radar earlier this summer but Everton’s evaluation of £80 million was a deterrent in both clubs’ pursuit of his signatures, as per the report.

Nonetheless, with the Toffees relegation candidates for another season and given that their financial issues are showing no respite, the Anfield residents are plotting a raid on Goodison Park next year.

A justified investment for Branthwaite’s calibre

Branthwaite, in spite of playing for one of the Premier League’s worst teams statistically, is among the best players in the English top-flight in his position and a move to a bigger club is on the horizon for him.

Fichajes has added that the opportunity to join the Reds would be ‘tempting’ for the the 22-year-old as it would give him the chance to compete in the European leagues as well as add trophies to his repertoire.

Since investing lavishly on Van Dijk, it looks like Liverpool may have to pay around £80 million to sign Branthwaite as his replacement but it could be money well spent.

Not only does the Everton superstar have experience playing in the Premier League, but with a composed mindset and strong physical prowess, he has all that it takes to replace one of the best players in Liverpool’s history.

Branthwaite’s contract at Everton runs until June 2027, so next year is their best shot at dictating terms for him in the transfer window but with a crippling financial condition, it remains to be seen how much money it would take to break the Toffees’ resolve on the defender.