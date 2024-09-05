Arsenal ‘seriously considering’ signing Nico Williams

Arsenal are ‘seriously considering’ signing Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams next year, as per GiveMeSport.

The Gunners decided to strengthen the midfield and the backline by signing Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori in the recently concluded summer window.

Neto also joined the club from AFC Bournemouth on deadline day to replace Aaron Ramsdale. However, the North London club were reportedly also keen on signing Williams to reinforce the flanks.

But, the forward eventually opted to remain at San Mamés so Arsenal signed Raheem Sterling from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal on deadline day.

But, GiveMeSport states that the Chelsea star has joined on a short-term basis and Arsenal are planning to sign a younger winger next year. The North London club are ‘seriously considering’ purchasing Williams and the player hasn’t ruled out a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Williams to Arsenal

The 22-year-old’s high wage demand was one of the reasons that Arsenal didn’t opt to formalise their interest in signing him this summer but they are hoping that they can manage to persuade him to join next year.

The Spaniard has a £50m release clause in his current contract so the Gunners will have to splash a big financial package to finalise the operation.

GMS states that Barcelona are also keen on signing him and Mikel Arteta’s side are adamant that they are currently the ‘frontrunners’ ahead of the Blaugrana in this race.

Williams is a left-winger by traits but is also comfortable playing on the opposite side. He has already established himself as one of the best forwards in La Liga and has also showcased his qualities on the international stage, helping Spain win the European Championship.

Refreshing the frontline would be the right decision to continuously find success going forward and adding competition for places would help improve the current group of players. So, signing a new winger would be a shrewd decision and Williams would be a great coup if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year.