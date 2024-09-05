Zirkzee confirms Ten Hag wanted him at Man Utd



In an interview with NOS, Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has revealed that he was immediately convinced to join the club from Bologna this summer.

The 23-year-old had a good season with Bologna last term, registering 12 goals and 7 assists from 37 outings. Zirkzee has now revealed that conversations started with United during Euro 2024 and it was an easy choice to join them.

The Dutch ace added that he had good discussions with manager Erik ten Hag and the 54-year-old wanted him at Old Trafford, he said: “If I’m honest, I was immediately convinced after the conversations. The process has started in Germany. In the end it was an easy choice.

“Why? It is Manchester United after all. The conversations I’ve had. If a club is so convincing and wants you, it’s not difficult. I also had good conversations with Erik. He wanted me there and I wanted to play for him. That is a good combination.”

Good potential

Zirkzee made a fine start to his Premier League career, scoring on debut against Fulham. However, he has struggled in the next two league games and was guilty of missing two clear-cut chances in the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Netherlands international is far from a finished article, but he has the potential to become one. Zirkzee has impressed with his movement and dribbling in the final 3rd. If he can improve with his finishing, he could emerge as an elite marksman.

He started the recent derby against the Reds with Rasmus Hojlund on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. The competition could be fierce after the international break with the Dane expected to make his comeback to first-team action.

United resume their league duties at Southampton next week and it remains to be seen whether Zirkzee will get the nod up front. There is a possibility that ten Hag could go with Bruno Fernandes from the false nine role again.

Fernandes started in the position in the opening 2 league games before an injury to Mason Mount saw him return to his customary no.10 position. Meanwhile, Zirkzee will be keen to make amends after a mixed start to his United career.

The Dutchman has yet to adapt to the higher intensity of the Premier League and he may require another month or so to find his feet. We won’t be surprised if ten Hag prefers to start him in a rotational basis in the near future.