Liverpool or Man Utd could sign Kingsley Coman in January

Liverpool or Manchester United could reportedly attempt to sign Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman in January, as per the German football expert Christian Falk.

The Reds were very quiet this summer but eventually stepped up their efforts during the final few days of the window and signed Federico Chiesa to strengthen the flanks. Moreover, Giorgi Mamardashvili also signed for the Merseyside club but he straightaway returned to Valencia on a season-long loan.

But, it looks like despite already signing Chiesa, Liverpool are looking for a new winger as Mohamed Salah’s long-term future is currently uncertain at Anfield, given he hasn’t extended his contract, although he has entered the final year of it.

On the other hand, Man Utd’s summer window was completely in contrast to Liverpool’s as they strengthened the squad by adding five new acquisitions.

Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte joined the club but the Red Devils eventually didn’t opt to sign a new winger after letting Jadon Sancho join Chelsea on deadline day.

Battle

Now, Falk states on Caught Offside that Man Utd would be interested in signing Coman in January if he remains injury free and the player is open to moving to the Premier League if he receives a concrete proposal.

Bayern Munich are open to letting him leave so the record Premier League champions could manage to secure his signature in winter to reinforce their frontline.

However, Falk states that Liverpool are also interested in him and Manchester City are in this race as well, therefore, it won’t be easy for United to get any potential deal done for the Frenchman next year.

Falk said:

“If there will be a club willing to pay for him, and if it comes from the Premier League, I think both sides (Bayern and Coman) would be prepared to talk. “There will always be rumours about Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, so there are clubs interested in Coman if he’s not injured. If he’s playing very well in the lead-up to winter, I think a move could happen, as Bayern wants to sell him.”

Coman, valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt, will have two and a half years left in his current contract in January. So, Bayern Munich would be in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to sell him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club or the Red Devils eventually opt to formalise their interest to sign him by splashing a large sum considering his recent woeful injury history.