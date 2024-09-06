Arsenal, Liverpool & Man Utd eye swoop to sign Davies

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies next year, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After joining the Bavarian club from Vancouver Whitecaps back in 2019, the 23-year-old has enjoyed a successful spell at the Allianz Arena over the last few years, winning a Champions League trophy and several Bundesliga titles.

However, with the Canadian entering the final year of his current contract, speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge in recent times.

On HITC, Bailey has reported that although Bayern Munich have submitted multiple proposals to the defender to sign an extension, he hasn’t committed his future with the German giants yet.

Arsenal have registered their interest in signing him and along with the Gunners, Liverpool and Man Utd are also in the race and they could make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year if he decides to leave for free.

Battle

Moreover, the journalist says Chelsea and Manchester City are also eyeing a swoop for the defender by taking advantage of his current situation.

However, Real Madrid are currently leading the race and they are looking to sign Davies on a pre-contract agreement in the upcoming winter window, so the English giants face a battle to land the full-back.

Man Utd have been struggling with their left side of defence in recent times as they played without a specialist left-back for the majority of last season due to the injury problems of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. The duo haven’t recovered from their problems yet so Erik ten Hag has started the new campaign with a left-back.

On the other hand, with Andy Robertson already entering his 30s, Liverpool are now seemingly planning to sign a new left-back as a potential replacement for the Scotsman.

Arsenal have also had issues with their left-back but Riccardo Calafiori has joined the club and he might be the option that they are planning to keep faith in to resolve the problem.

Davies is a top-class player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level so he would be a great coup for Arsenal, Man Utd or Liverpool if any of those clubs purchase him in 2025.

However, the player, valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt, would be better off joining Man Utd or Liverpool over Arsenal if he eventually leaves the Bavarian club and moves to the Premier League.