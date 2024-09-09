Arsenal ‘confident’ of landing RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko next summer

Arsenal are ‘confident’ of signing of RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko in 2025 despite missing out this summer, according to Caughtoffside.

The Slovenia international was of keen interest to the Gunners as well as Chelsea and Manchester United during the summer transfer window before he opted to remain in Germany by signing a five-year contract extension in June.

It appears that hasn’t deterred Arsenal as Caughtoffside claims that the North London club remains keen on signing the 21-year-old. The report says the Gunners have stolen a march on their rivals after holding talks over taking Sesko to the Emirates Stadium in 2025.

Caughtoffside adds that Arsenal are ‘confident’ of getting a deal done this time around but have lined-up Inter Milan’s centre-forward Marcus Thuram as an alternative if they fail to land Sesko next year.

Thuram has been in blistering form for the Nerazzurri so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in three Serie A matches.

There’s ‘growing appreciation’ for the forward from the North London club, who will make a swoop for him if they fail to land their primary target, according to the report.

Arsenal plot centre-forward swoop

Sesko is valued at around €50m (£42m) by Transfermarkt and his release clause in believed to be in that region, which is a fair value considering today’s inflated market prices.

The centre-forward was frequently a topic of transfer discussions among top clubs in England during the recently concluded transfer window.

While Chelsea and Manchester United were reportedly interested in the player, Arsenal pushed the furthest to land the Slovenian. Still, their efforts proved futile as Sesko opted to remain at the Red Bull Arena for at least another year.

It looks like the Gunners are already making moves to try and sign Sesko in 2025 but Thuram is another attractive option for Arsenal. The Frenchman possesses an array of qualities — from goalscoring to creativity, to excellent link-up and hold-up play.

Although Thuram is more prolific, Arsenal are leaning towards Sesko — who, at just 21, is seen as a player whose peak years could be nurtured and unleashed at the Emirates if he joins next summer.