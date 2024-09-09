How to Get Arsenal vs Spurs Tickets Cheaper

Whether you are a die-hard Arsenal fan or a lifelong Tottenham fan who wants to see the Spurs at their best, the weight behind both teams’ names can, unfortunately, make tickets a premium item.

Between struggling to find Arsenal v Spurs tickets once they have officially sold out and having to pay through the nose for resale, it is easy to feel like you are locked out of the loop.

Even if you manage to catch official sellers while they still have tickets left to sell, it is important to remember that no two matches are going to be the exact same. Tickets for one might be twice the cost of tickets for another, and many unprepared fans can end up spending far too much on one game when they would have been happier going for a cheaper option.

Here is what you need to know about keeping ticket costs down, whether you are a brand-new fan or just looking to avoid overpaying when you are on a budget.

Buy Early, But Be Patient

If there is anything you should keep in mind above everything else, it is the earlier you can start your search for tickets, the better off you will be. As with most popular events, tickets for football matches tend to sell out early. The earlier you can get one, the better chance you have of scoring a seat while it is still in stock.

It is best to use trusted sellers and ticket marketplaces for this, especially for big games and when the team you are looking for is particularly popular. The more secure the ticket source is, the less likely you are to get scammed or overcharged for your ticket.

Patience is really important if you are looking for early tickets because jumping into the first option you see can be a huge risk. If a single person is selling their ticket and does not have any record or reputation as a trustworthy seller, it is easy for them to just disappear with your money in their pockets and no ticket to give you.

Buy Season Tickets

Another great way to secure a spot for games is by buying season tickets. This may seem expensive at first glance, but they give you instant access to every match throughout the season, so they are actually a lot cheaper than buying individual tickets. Plus, depending on the season tickets you get, they might even offer perks such as discounts on food and drink at each stadium.

Season tickets are a good option if you are a true fan. Most of their value comes from you being able to attend every match in that season, so they are obviously much more useful to people who were already planning on visiting as many games as possible.

Naturally, if you are just looking to go to a few games and do not mind missing the others, tickets can cost more than each individual ticket. A casual fan can usually save more by just buying their Arsenal v Spurs tickets when they want them.

Avoid Resellers if Possible

Tickets to big games are already valuable, and that can make them expensive. Unfortunately, if they sell out, then any tickets still floating around in resellers’ pockets are going to be even more costly.

In general, going to a third-party seller once the tickets are sold out is a desperation move, something you do if you absolutely have to see a specific game up close. Many online sellers know this and will try to choose a price that plays off that desperation – usually earning them the name “scalpers.”

If you are absolutely determined to buy tickets from a third-party seller, then you should take the time to compare the different prices for the same tickets from multiple sites – and research the ones you are using. Even if all you can find are ticket scalpers, some are going to be more unreliable than others, and paying extra for a ticket is still better than being outright scammed.

Be Patient with Resellers

Unfortunately, it is just a fact of life that some matches are more highly sought after than others. In the case of a high-profile match between Arsenal and Tottenham, there is a chance the tickets will be sold out in a matter of days, especially if the hype surrounding the match has been good.

However, in some instances, this can be a good thing. Scalpers and resellers are pushing to get the most money they can before their tickets become worthless, which means that prices often drop dramatically once the match actually begins.

Sometimes, turning up at the stadium and waiting until the match starts can allow you to buy a now-discounted ticket from a third party quickly. This relies heavily on luck, but it can be a good last-ditch option if you are willing to skip the very start of the match.

This can also sometimes work in your favor with people hanging around the stadium. Many resellers stand by the entry line to sell off their tickets, and once the match begins, those tickets are a lot less valuable. In some instances, this means that it is easy to snag a spare ticket.

Use Some Common Sense

The more popular the match, the more tickets will be in circulation. However, a popular match also means that people will compete against each other to snag the tickets first, and some might even be willing to pay a little extra.

There is a chance you will see a lot of tickets being sold for Arsenal versus Tottenham matches that are way outside the normal range. Both teams are incredibly popular and have very strong fanbases behind them, and seeing them face off against one another only makes that ticket value skyrocket.

In the case of popular matches like this, it is best to stick with a reliable source for the tickets because they are going to be a lot safer and less likely to try and scam you. Common sense is always important, even if you are rushing to try and get the tickets you want as fast as possible – never feel pressured into paying too much or too little.

Finding affordable tickets for Tottenham vs Arsenal can be tricky, but thankfully there are some great platforms out there that make ticket comparisons even easier. If you are struggling to get hold of the tickets you want, then sometimes you need to turn to another source for help such as https://ticket-compare.com/fixtures/arsenal-tottenham-hotspur-tickets/