Liverpool eye move to sign Takefusa Kubo as Salah replacement

Liverpool need to start planning for life after Mohamed Salah, who is now 32. Though a short-term contract extension could be on the cards for the Egyptian, whose current deal at Anfield expires next year in June, the Reds are obliged to bring in a long-term option keeping his age in mind.

Spanish outlet Fichajes has reported that the Reds are keeping tabs on Takefusa Kubo ahead of a possible swoop for him next summer. The report adds that they have been ‘closely following the Japanese for months’ and that 2025 could be a ‘turning point’ in the forward’s career.

Kubo, formerly a product of Barcelona as well as Real Madrid, has a release clause worth £50 million in his contract with Real Sociedad, as per the report. The La Liga side is likely to refer any of the 23-year-old’s suitor to that price with there seeming to be hesitance on their part to negotiate a lower fee.

Kubo good enough to replace Salah?

Liverpool need a quality right winger to replace Salah. While Kubo’s attributes need no introduction, he has not been prolific in front of goal throughout the course of his career so far. Last season, he struck just seven goals and had five assists in all competitions. In 2024/25, he has scored just once in four games so far.

The Reds simply cannot justify spending £50 million on a player who cannot do what Salah has done best for them. Instead, a better option for them would be Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, whose future in the Spanish capital has come under the scanner lately following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival.

Rodrygo, a two-time Champions League winner, has produced at least 20 goals and assists at Madrid despite playing second fiddle to Vinicius Junior for much of last season. He has also exploited the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, so Liverpool can be confident in his ability to step up in the big games.

It remains to be seen if indeed the Brazilian is open to the move, however, as he continues to insist that he is happy at Real Madrid. Nevertheless, it would be worth Liverpool’s time to test the waters for him.