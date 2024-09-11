Man Utd plot swoop to sign Fulham star Antonee Robinson

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Fulham star Antonee Robinson, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Red Devils struggled with their left-back issues due to the injury absence of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia last term but things haven’t improved this season either as the duo remain sidelined owing to their respective problems. As a result, Erik ten Hag has been forced to use Diogo Dalot on the left side of defence.

Now, on GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that Man Utd have become frustrated by Shaw’s continuous fitness problems so they have prioritised signing a new left-back to provide cover for the Englishman.

The Red Devils have identified Robinson as a key option and are ‘seriously looking’ to make a swoop to sign him in the upcoming winter window. Fulham reportedly want around £35m for the USA international therefore Ten Hag’s side can secure his signature for a reasonable price.

Robinson to Man Utd

However, Jones states that Robinson isn’t the only option on Ten Hag’s wish-list as AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is also on United’s radar, while they are also interested in Stade Brestois’ Bradley Locko.

However, the journalist says Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Aston Villa are eyeing a swoop for Kerkez as well so it won’t be easy for United to secure the Hungarian’s signature if they opt to make a move for him.

Robinson is an attack-minded fullback and can deliver excellent crosses from the wide areas. Moreover, he is efficient in defensive contributions and is extremely quick.

The 27-year-old has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times and he could be a shrewd acquisition for the record Premier League champions if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who Man Utd eventually opt to sign to reinforce the left-back position next year.

Meanwhile, United entered the international break following back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool and now they will face off against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ten Hag has been under tremendous pressure at the moment and he can’t afford to think anything but a victory from this weekend’s encounter.