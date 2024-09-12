Arsenal in battle with Tottenham to sign Jonathan David

Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign LOSC Lille star Jonathan David, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

After joining the Ligue 1 side back in 2020, the 24-year-old has displayed his goal-scoring prowess in the French top-flight over the last few years.

However, with his current contract set to expire at the end of this season, speculation surrounding his future has started to emerge in recent times.

TJ reports that Juventus have registered their interest in signing the Canadian but they are currently trailing in this race to Arsenal and Tottenham as they don’t have the financial muscle to beat the Premier League clubs over this deal.

The report says Arsenal are ready to offer David a lucrative contract worth £5m per season but Tottenham could scupper their plans as they too are willing to offer the striker a similar package.

Battle

However, the report says Newcastle United are also in this race and are ready to provide stiff competition for the North London clubs to get any potential deal done for the Canadian.

After selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, the Lilywhites finally signed a replacement after splashing £65m on Dominic Solanke last month.

However, Richarlison has found it difficult to find regular first-team football under Ange Postecoglou and has tentatively been linked with a move away from the club. So, it seems Spurs are planning to sign David to support Solanke if the Brazilian leaves the club next year.

On the other hand, Arsenal were reportedly planning to sign a new striker this summer but they missed out on top target Benjamin Sesko. The Gunners are tipped to sign a new frontman next year and it appears David is firmly on their radar.

David has showcased his goal-scoring prowess in Ligue 1 in recent times so he could be a shrewd bargain acquisition for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club purchase him for free next year.

The Canadian international is valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt so it would be a bargain for Arsenal or Tottenham if one of the North London giants were able to lure him to England in 2025.