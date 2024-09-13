Tottenham in battle with Man Utd to sign Vanderson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign AS Monaco star Vanderson, as per Caught Offside.

Spurs currently have Pedro Porro as the first-choice right-back option. Emerson Royal was the deputy to the Spaniard last term but following his departure to AC Milan, the Lilywhites didn’t sign a replacement for him this summer.

Instead, they have decided to keep Djed Spence at the club. He was out on loan to Genoa last season and it’s not clear how much faith Postecoglou has in him as a deputy to Porro.

Therefore, it seems the North London club have started exploring the market to sign a new right-back in the upcoming transfer window.

Caught Offside states that Tottenham have expressed their interest in Vanderson and the Brazilian could leave Monaco in January or next summer.

The Ligue 1 side want a fee of at least £29m to sell their star man so he could be a bit expensive if Spurs are willing to sign him as a backup option to Porro.

However, the South American is a highly-rated player and possesses the potential to force his way into Postecoglou’s starting eleven if he were to join.

However, the report says Man Utd are also keen on purchasing him and they could formalise their interest in the upcoming window. Moreover, Chelsea are also in this race and are the favourite to get this deal done at the moment. Therefore, Man Utd or Tottenham will have to put in their best efforts to beat the West London club in this race.

Following Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s departure, United opted to sign Noussair Mazraoui to replace the Englishman this summer. So, Erik ten Hag currently has two right-back options with Diogo Dalot being the other one.

So, the record Premier League champions don’t need to invest further to add more depth to this position. Therefore, they would be better off exploring options to strengthen other areas of the squad.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham and Man Utd eventually go head-to-head with each other over this deal next year.