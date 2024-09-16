Arsenal
Jorginho fails to impress in Arsenal win at Tottenham
Arsenal climbed to 2nd in the Premier League table after a 1-0 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Mikel Arteta’s side were without several big names such as Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino for the North London derby, but they still outclassed Spurs away from home. The Gunners were superb particularly in the backline and eventually came on top after Gabriel Magalhaes scored with a towering header following the hour mark.
Magalhaes was handed the man of the match for his exemplary performance, but there were also some negatives to carry forward from the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In the absence of Rice due to suspension, Jorginho was handed his first start of the season in midfield alongside Thomas Partey. He was handed the captain’s armband.
The Italian has been impressive in the big games for Arsenal in the past, but he had a forgettable performance yesterday. The 32-year-old completed just 19 passes with 31 touches. He won only 3 out of 8 duels in the derby and lost possession 9 times. The former Chelsea man committed 2 fouls and was booked in the opening exchanges of the second half.
Arsenal will start their new Champions League campaign against Europa League holders Atalanta on Thursday and we can expect a few changes from the Gunners head coach. Jorginho will no doubt be dropped from the starting line-up with Rice available after his domestic ban. In comparison to Jorginho, Partey was more effective in the derby.
The Ghanaian also struggled to control the proceedings, but he was able to win 100% of his duels against Spurs. Arsenal travel to Bergamo for their first game of the new Champions League format on Thursday. There will be a quick turnaround for the London giants with an away league trip to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. The game could be an early title decider.
Other News
-
Arsenal/ 4 mins ago
Jorginho fails to impress in Arsenal win at Tottenham
Arsenal climbed to 2nd in the Premier League table after a 1-0 win over...
-
Liverpool/ 24 hours ago
Dominik Szoboszlai fails to impress in shock Liverpool loss
Liverpool suffered their first Premier League defeat under manager Arne Slot against Nottingham Forest...
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 2 days ago
Man United star Amad Diallo excels in 3-0 win vs Southampton
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo produced a sensational attacking performance during the 3-0 Premier...
-
Premier League/ 2 days ago
Tottenham held talks to sign Fermin Lopez this summer
Tottenham Hotspur held talks with Barcelona over a deal to sign Fermin Lopez this...
-
Arsenal/ 2 days ago
Arsenal to hijack Tottenham’s move to sign Eberechi Eze
Arsenal are reportedly planning to hijack Tottenham Hotspur’s move to sign Eberechi Eze next...