Nunez starts as Slot makes key change | Predicted Liverpool XI vs AC Milan

Liverpool commence their Champions League campaign with a very difficult away trip as they visit San Siro to take on AC Milan. It is Arne Slot’s debut in the competition since taking over as the club’s head coach from Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds themselves are back in Europe’s elite club tournament after a year-long hiatus having only qualified for the Europa League last time around. Here is how they could line-up against the Rossoneri.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker conceded his first goal of the season in Liverpool’s defeat to Nottingham Forest. The Brazilian firmly remains the primary choice between the sticks and will start against Milan as he hopes to keep his fourth clean sheet in the first five matches of 2024/25.

Defenders – Slot is unlikely to play around with his backline against an opponent that boasts some superb forwards. The back four will, however, need to put their best foot forward in Milan in what is going to be their toughest test of the campaign so far.

To that note, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will start as the full-backs whereas Virgil van Dijk will partner with Ibrahima Konate in the middle.

Nunez set to first start of the season?

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch were far from their best against Nottingham but with the duo set to feature in the Champions League for Liverpool for the very first time, they will be motivated to do better as they play together in a double pivot.

Dominik Szoboszlai will also make his maiden appearance for the Reds in the competition as the number 10. As has the story been all season, two in-form men will be on his right and left in Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, respectively.

Forward – Diogo Jota has looked a bit lacklustre in the last couple of matches which could present Arne Slot with the perfect opportunity to make a rotation in the final third. Liverpool’s squad depth is not all that good but with a busy season ahead, they must use all their resources wisely.

Darwin Nunez could replace Jota to make his first start of the campaign. The 25-year-old has only played a measly 62 minutes so far.

This is how Liverpool could look on paper: