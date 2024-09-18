Liverpool ‘leading the race’ to sign Jonathan Tah

Liverpool made only two signings in the recently concluded transfer window as Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili were acquired from Juventus and Valencia, respectively. While the Italian has yet to make his Premier League debut, the goalkeeper will join the Reds next summer.

The club is already planning ahead with Jonathan Tah having been identified as a target for 2025, according to Sport BILD (via 90min). The Bayer Leverkusen defender’s contract expires at the end of this season and it is reported that he will leave the German outfit on a free transfer next year.

90min’s report adds that Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ to sign the German international ahead of Manchester United, while the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly eyeing a move for the defender.

Bayern Munich had agreed to sign Tah this summer but a deal did not materialise for the 6ft 4in defender and it remains to be seen if the Bavarians also consider his signing as a free agent having let Matthijs de Ligt leave last month without an appropriate replacement.

Tah, a solid signing for Liverpool

Jonathan Tah would be an incredible signing for Liverpool, more so as a free agent. The 28-year-old has the best years of his career still to come and having enjoyed a superb campaign with Bayer Leverkusen over the last year, he has established himself as one of Bundesliga’s best central defenders.

The former Hamburger star would provide the Reds with brilliant defensive security owing to his fantastic aerial abilities as well as pace, which is a relatively rare find in defenders as tall as him. That said, Liverpool could be effectively unbeatable at the back if they also renew Virgil van Dijk’s contract.

While Ibrahima Konate has performed well in recent weeks and is a trustworthy option in the heart of the backline, Tah is perhaps a better option for the Premier League considering that he is even better physically than his French counterpart.

Only time will tell, however, if he prefers a move to England next year or is inclined towards continuing his career in Germany itself if Bayern Munich reignite interest in his transfer as a free agent.