Liverpool ‘set their sights’ on signing Xavi Simons

Liverpool have reportedly ‘set their sights’ on signing Xavi Simons, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through Barcelona’s famous La Masia youth system, the 21-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain. However, after failing to break into Les Parisiens’ starting eleven, the youngster decided to sign for PSV Eindhoven back in 2022 to play regularly and develop his career.

The Dutchman showcased his qualities in the Eredivisie and after being impressed by his displays at Philips Stadion, PSG opted to bring him back to the club last summer.

However, the player immediately went out on loan to RB Leipzig and displayed his qualities in the German Bundesliga last term. Following that, he attracted a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe this summer but the player has decided to remain at Red Bull Arena on a season-long loan this season.

Simons has already made three goal contributions in four games for Leipzig this term. Moreover, he has already established himself as a regular starter for the Netherlands so it is not a surprise to see that Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing a player of his qualities.

Simons to Liverpool

Fichajes states that Liverpool have ‘set their sights’ on signing the 21-year-old and they are looking to hire him with the view of a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah – whose future at the club is uncertain at the moment as his current contract will expire in less than 10 months.

However, the report says purchasing the Dutchman won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Manchester City are also keen on securing his signature.

Simons, valued at around £67m by Transfermarkt, has a contract until 2027 with PSG so the Ligue 1 giants are likely to demand a large sum to sell their star man in 2025.

The youngster is a versatile player as he can play on both flanks but is also comfortable in the attacking midfield position.

Simons is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class forward in future so his addition would definitely reinforce the Reds’ attack – which is already pretty strong – if they purchase him next year.