Arsenal eye swoop for Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck

Arsenal have indicated interest in signing Inter Milan’s centre-back Yann Bisseck in January in a deal that could involve Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to Italian outlet InterLive.

Bisseck joined the Nerazzurri from the Danish side Aarhus GF last summer and impressed in his first season in the Italian top flight where he made 16 appearances and 21 overall across all competitions.

However, the Germany u21 international has found himself down the pecking order this season and has not featured since the opening day clash against Genoa where his handball in the penalty box led to Genoa’s last-minute equaliser.

As per InterLive, Arsenal are ‘pushing harder’ to secure the permanent signing of the 23-year-old but they face competition from several other sides throughout Europe.

Bisseck is well-liked by the Gunner’s head coach Mikel Arteta, who is not totally satisfied with his centre-back department, according to the report.

The Italian publication adds that the North London club would consider offering Takehiro Tomiyasu as part of any deal to sign Bisseck this winter. The Italian champions have been linked with Tomiyasu in the past so they could be open to a swap deal.

Arsenal earmark Inter youngster

However, if the Gunners’ proposed move for Tomiyasu to Inter does not materialize, the club would consider selling him elsewhere and have earmarked Bisseck as a replacement with a potential €25m (£21m) offer in the winter transfer window, according to the report.

With Bisseck’s contract at San Siro set to run until 2028, InterLive claims that the €25m (£21m) offer would not be enough to convince the Italian giants to sell. Not only that, but Bisseck may be reluctant to move to the Emirates Stadium due to the lack of first team opportunities as he’ll be behind William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Nonetheless, Bisseck’s outstanding qualities should not be undermined as the German defender is currently one of the best young defensive gems in Europe. Man-of-the-match performances against Lecce and Bologna last season were some of his highlights where he showed his ability to rise to the occasion and lead the line from defence.

While he’s not the finished product yet, developing under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta would hand the Gunners with yet another defensive ace that could become world-class under the lights at the Emirates if the club successfully signs the youngster.