Liverpool already discussed about signing Milos Kerkez



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool held discussions with Bournemouth over left-back Milos Kerkez during the summer transfer window.

The Reds currently have Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas as their left-back options, but the club could make a change next year.

Caught Offside now report that Liverpool held talks with the Cherries regarding Kerkez this summer when they were considering loaning out Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds had planned to send Mamardashvili on loan after signing from Valencia, but the Georgian goalkeeper will now officially join the club at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool did not advance with talks for Kerkez, but he is one of the left-back options on their radar when the time comes to replace Robertson in the role.

Big potential

Kerkez joined the Cherries from AZ in the summer of 2023 and he has already made a huge impression. The 20-year-old has accumulated 31 appearances in the Premier League.

He has yet to make a direct goal contribution for the South Coast outfit, but he has impressed with his tackling, clearances, ball-winning ability and knack for winning ground duels.

The Hungarian, who is a ‘very good‘ talent as per Fabrizio Romano, should only get better with age and experience on his side. Bournemouth are aware of the same and they have apparently set a huge price tag of £42 million for him.

Liverpool are not alone in the player’s pursuit with Manchester United also admirers of him, but the Merseyside giants could have the edge with their presence in the Champions League.

Unlike Liverpool, the Red Devils have been in-and-out of the competition at regular intervals over the past decade and they have been nowhere close to challenging for the English crown.

Ultimately, Kerkez may want the assurance of regular playing time at his next club. We don’t see the Reds making an approach for him until they make the decision to part ways with Robertson.

Robertson is no longer in the peak phase of his playing career, but he continues to remain a key player in the squad. The Scot could be sold next summer as he enters the last year of his contract.