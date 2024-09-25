Man Utd looking to act quickly to sign Oscar Gloukh

Manchester United are reportedly planning to step up their efforts to sign Red Bull Salzburg star Oscar Gloukh, as per the transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

After moving to Old Trafford from Sporting CP, Bruno Fernandes has been the undisputed starter for the Red Devils in the attacking midfield position. He has even established himself as the club captain in recent times.

Mason Mount was signed to deputise the Portuguese last summer but the Englishman has found it difficult to stay fit since joining the club so it appears United have already started planning about adding a new number ten.

Writing on X, Konur has reported that Man Utd have earmarked Gloukh as the ‘top target’ as a potential long-term replacement for Fernandes – who has already entered his 30s.

The Red Devils are planning to sign a new younger attacking midfielder before Bruno starts to decline and are preparing to step up their efforts to purchase the 20-year-old to prevent other clubs from entering the race and drive the price up.

Gloukh to Man Utd

The youngster has been enjoying stellar time at the Austrian top-flight in recent years as he made 18 goal contributions in 25 starts last season. He has started the new season brilliantly as well, scoring three goals and registering two assists in three league starts.

The midfielder is a versatile player as he is capable of playing in the number ten position as well as the box-to-box role. He can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can make driving runs forward from deep, has excellent close control, is efficient in linking-up the play and also can create opportunities for attackers.

Gloukh is valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current deal so Man Utd would need to splash a sizable amount of money to sign him.

However, having already got Bruno and Mount in the squad, the record Premier League champions don’t need to spend big to add more firepower in the attacking midfield position at the moment.

Therefore, they would be better off saving the money to add reinforcements in other areas of the squad. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Israeli next year.