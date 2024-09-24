Liverpool join Man Utd in race to sign Kevin Zenon



According to TBR Football, Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Boca Juniors star Kevin Zenon next year.

The 23-year-old has the ability to play anywhere on the left flank and TBR Football claim that he is expected to leave Boca for a bigger challenge in 2025.

United have been monitoring his performances, but they have now been joined by Liverpool. Their scouts have been casting an eye on the Argentine ace.

Zenon has a low £12.7 million release clause in his contract and a convincing project will have to be presented to secure his signature.

Good talent

Zenon has had a good 2024 season with Boca. He has registered 4 goals and 7 assists from 35 appearances in all competitions.

The 5 foot 10 inch star has also impressed with his exceptional dribbling skills and ability to make regular ball recoveries.

Liverpool’s CEO Michael Edwards has had a track record of securing quality bargain deals and he could be a catalyst behind the club’s interest in Zenon.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds can persuade him to join them. The Argentine may want the assurance of regular playing time to make the move.

At the moment, the Merseyside giants are well occupied on the left wing with the presence of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo – the former has been in peak form.

Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are the left-back choices, but no replacement is likely to be pursued unless the former heads for the exit door.

Reds manager Arne Slot may look for some variation in his midfield with a left-footer and Zenon could be considered for that role.

They are bound to face stiff competition due to the low price. Aside from United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are likewise admirers, as per TBR Football.

A number of clubs in Spain, Italy and France are keeping tabs too and it won’t be a straightforward task to persuade him to move to Anfield next year.