Ashworth focused on bringing Branthwaite to Man Utd



According to HITC, Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth is fully focused on bringing Everton defender Jarrod Branthwaite to Old Trafford next year.

The Red Devils were determined to sign the England international during the recent summer transfer window, but they were unable to strike a transfer agreement with the Toffees. United agreed personal terms with the highly-rated centre-back, but they were put off by the £70 million asking price set by the Merseyside outfit.

United opted to recruit Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt from Lille and Bayern Munich respectively, but they continue to be linked with an approach for Branthwaite. HITC claim that Ashworth is fully focused on landing the 22-year-old with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire expected to leave at the end of the ongoing season.

The Red Devils are doing their due diligence on other potential targets, but Branthwaite is the stand-out option.

Realistic deal

United have strengthened their central defence with two quality signings in Yoro and de Ligt this summer. Yoro has yet to showcase his talents on the competitive stage, having picked up a foot injury in pre-season. The 18-year-old is one of the best young centre-backs in Europe and could emerge as a key player for the Mancunian giants.

Despite the double defensive acquisition, Ashworth could be eyeing more quality if Lindelof and Maguire depart. A left-footed option could be targeted to provide cover for Lisandro Martinez, who has been injury-prone since his arrival from Ajax 2 years ago. Branthwaite seems an ideal fit with his strong aerial and physical presence.

Branthwaite, who is ‘pretty special‘ as per Jamie Carragher, would fit into the Red Devils’ transfer policy under co-owners INEOS. The new management are focused on signing players with long-term success in mind. Branthwaite would be an intelligent piece of signing and United could be prepared to spend closer to the price tag next summer.