Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd plotting ‘ambitions’ swoop to sign Nicolo Barella
Manchester United are reportedly planning to make an ‘ambitious’ swoop to sign Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.
The Red Devils decided to strengthen the midfield department by signing Manuel Ugarte this summer. However, with Christian Eriksen likely to leave the club upon the expiration of his current contract next summer and Casemiro also expected to leave, United have seemingly started exploring the market to reinforce the engine room next year.
Fichajes states that Man Utd have registered their interest in signing Barella after being impressed by his recent displays and Erik ten Hag believes the Italian would be an ideal option to lead his team’s midfield.
However, the Nerazzurri have no intention of letting their star man leave but they could eventually change their stance if they receive a lucrative proposal with the midfielder valued at around £63m.
The report adds that Man Utd are even ready to offer the 27-year-old a tempting contract offer of around £8.3m-a-year in salary to persuade him to move to Old Trafford and this could make a decisive factor in the player’s decision.
Barella to Man Utd
After moving to the Giuseppe Meazza from Cagliari, the 27-year-old has enjoyed a successful spell at Inter Milan over the last few years, helping his side win two Scudetto titles and a few domestic cup competitions. Moreover, he guided Italy to win the European Championship back in 2021.
Barella is a versatile player as he can play multiple positions across the middle of the park but he is most comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, can chip in with some important goals and also works extremely hard without possession.
The Italian is a proven player at the highest level and he would be a statement acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure his signature to reinforce the midfield department next year.
Meanwhile, Man Utd will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday afternoon before facing off against FC Porto in the Europa League next week.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 25 mins ago
Man Utd plotting ‘ambitions’ swoop to sign Nicolo Barella
Manchester United are reportedly planning to make an ‘ambitious’ swoop to sign Inter Milan...
-
Premier League/ 55 mins ago
West Ham ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Julio Enciso
West Ham United are reportedly ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Brighton and Hove Albion...
-
Liverpool/ 1 hour ago
Liverpool ‘determined’ to sign Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi
Liverpool are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, as per a...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 20 hours ago
Man Utd plotting January swoop for Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg
Manchester United are ready to ‘step up’ their interest in signing Sunderland 17-year-old midfielder...
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 1 day ago
Manchester United predicted line-up against FC Twente
Manchester United have endured a tough start to this season as they are currently...