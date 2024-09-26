Man Utd plotting ‘ambitions’ swoop to sign Nicolo Barella

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make an ‘ambitious’ swoop to sign Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils decided to strengthen the midfield department by signing Manuel Ugarte this summer. However, with Christian Eriksen likely to leave the club upon the expiration of his current contract next summer and Casemiro also expected to leave, United have seemingly started exploring the market to reinforce the engine room next year.

Fichajes states that Man Utd have registered their interest in signing Barella after being impressed by his recent displays and Erik ten Hag believes the Italian would be an ideal option to lead his team’s midfield.

However, the Nerazzurri have no intention of letting their star man leave but they could eventually change their stance if they receive a lucrative proposal with the midfielder valued at around £63m.

The report adds that Man Utd are even ready to offer the 27-year-old a tempting contract offer of around £8.3m-a-year in salary to persuade him to move to Old Trafford and this could make a decisive factor in the player’s decision.

Barella to Man Utd

After moving to the Giuseppe Meazza from Cagliari, the 27-year-old has enjoyed a successful spell at Inter Milan over the last few years, helping his side win two Scudetto titles and a few domestic cup competitions. Moreover, he guided Italy to win the European Championship back in 2021.

Barella is a versatile player as he can play multiple positions across the middle of the park but he is most comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, can chip in with some important goals and also works extremely hard without possession.

The Italian is a proven player at the highest level and he would be a statement acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure his signature to reinforce the midfield department next year.

Meanwhile, Man Utd will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday afternoon before facing off against FC Porto in the Europa League next week.