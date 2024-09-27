Key man out as Arteta makes 7 changes | Predicted Arsenal XI vs Leicester City

Arsenal host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on matchday six of the Premier League as they look to secure three more points in the title race. Mikel Arteta’s men are coming off the back of a goal fest against Bolton, which saw them pick up a 5-1 win in the midweek Carabao Cup clash.

This is how the Gunners are likely to line-up:

Goalkeeper – Jack Porter made history in the EFL Cup as Arsenal’s youngest ever starter but a lack of experience could render him unsuitable to be a replacement for David Raya if the Spaniard is ruled out. Raya missed the win over Bolton with a muscle injury and is a major doubt to face Leicester tomorrow, so Neto is expected to make his debut.

Defenders – Three of the four players who started in the Carabao Cup are set to return to the bench with Riccardo Calafiori the only one in contention to retain his place. The Italian could keep his place after impressing in recent games.

Ben White has missed the last two games with a knee injury but could return to start at right-back this weekend. That means Jurrien Timber may have to settle for a place on the bench. Gabriel and William Saliba will return to start in the heart of the backline for Arsenal.

Sterling to start once more

Midfielders – Arsenal could return to using a double pivot in the Premier League and on that note, Declan Rice would most likely partner with the returning Thomas Partey ahead of the back four. Jorginho would be the man to make way.

Martin Odegaard remains injured, which means Kai Havertz could play in an attacking midfield role. Youngster Ethan Nwaneri was excellent against Bolton in midweek having scored twice, but the teenager may find himself back on the bench against Leicester.

Bukayo Saka will retain his place on the right wing while Gabriel Martinelli is likely to start on the left side. Leandro Trossard returns from suspension but may only be named among the substitutes.

Forward – Raheem Sterling scored and assisted against Bolton while Gabriel Jesus drew a blank. The former Manchester City forward could be picked to start up front this weekend ahead of the Brazilian if Havertz plays in a deeper role.

Here’s a look at how the North Londoners are expected to look on paper: