Man Utd in battle with Arsenal to sign Morten Hjulmand

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand, as per Caught Offside.

Following Scott McTominay’s departure to Napoli this summer, the Red Devils decided to strengthen the midfield department by signing Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, they are expected to make moves for new midfielders once again next year as Christian Eriksen has entered the final year of his current contract and is likely to leave the club at the end of this season.

Moreover, Casemiro has found it difficult to showcase his best in recent times so it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag’s side are open to letting him leave the club.

Now, Caught Offside states that Man Utd have identified Hjulmand as a serious target to reinforce the engine room and are already preparing to submit an opening offer for him.

Battle

The midfielder has a £66.6m release clause included in his current contract but United have no intention of matching that sum and are valuing him around £50m.

Hjulmand desires to move to the Premier League so Man Utd would be able to persuade him to join the club should they formalise their interest.

However, the report says Arsenal are also keen on purchasing him and are planning to step up their efforts to get the deal done. Moreover, Manchester City have now registered their interest in the Dane as they are planning to sign a new holding midfielder following Rodrigo Hernandez’s serious knee injury.

CO states Barcelona are also interested in the 25-year-old. But considering their recent financial difficulties, it might be difficult for them to lure him away from Jose Alvalade Stadium.

With Thomas Partey and Jorginho’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, the North London club are seemingly looking to freshen up their midfield department by signing Hjulmand.

The Dane helped Sporting win the league title last term. He was a key player for Denmark in the European Championship this summer and even scored a brilliant goal from long-range against England in this competition.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners or the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure Hjulmand’s signature next year to strengthen their midfield department.