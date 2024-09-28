Man Utd set sights on signing Arsenal target Van Bommel

Manchester United have reportedly ‘set their sights’ on signing Arsenal target and AZ Alkmaar star Ruben van Bommel, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Eredivisie side last summer, the 20-year-old took a bit of time to settle down in his new surroundings but he has enjoyed a stellar start to this campaign.

The youngster has already scored four goals and registered two assists in seven appearances in all competitions. So, following an impressive start to this season, the forward has started attracting a lot of attention in recent times.

Arsenal previously expressed their interest in signing him, however, according to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd have now also joined the race.

The Red Devils have been impressed by him following his brace in the Europa League against Elfsborg in midweek and have now ‘set their sights’ on luring him to Old Trafford.

Battle

However, the report says Bayern Munich are also plotting a swoop for him so the Premier League clubs will have to beat the German giants to get any potential deal done for him.

Van Bommel is the son of Dutch legend Mark van Bommel. The youngster, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a left-winger and is technically sound. He can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and can also create opportunities for fellow attackers.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as the options to deploy on the left side of the attack. However, the Brazilian has struggled to showcase his productivity in front of the goal in recent times.

Moreover, Raheem Sterling is also at Mikel Arteta’s disposal but he has joined the club on a loan deal and is set to return to Chelsea at the end of this term

On the other hand, Marcus Rashford is Man Utd’s first-choice option for the left-wing position and Alejandro Garnacho is the deputy to him. However, neither forward has managed to showcase the cutting edge in front of the goal.

Therefore, both Man Utd and Arsenal could do with adding reinforcements to their frontline next year. However, although Van Bommel is a highly talented player, he is still very young and might not be ready to take the next step in his career yet.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Van Bommel next year.