Man Utd in battle with Liverpool to sign Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, as per Football Insider.

The defender enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 14 goals and registering 12 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions. He helped his side win the Bundesliga title for the first time in their history and also guided them to lift the DFB Pokal trophy last season.

At the beginning of the season, he helped Xabi Alonso’s side win the German Super Cup. The Dutchman has started the new season promisingly as well, making five goal contributions in eight appearances in all competitions.

So, it is not a surprise to see big clubs like Man Utd and Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

The Red Devils hold a long-term interest in the 23-year-old as they have been linked with a move for him following the arrival of Erik ten Hag as the new manager.

Now, Football Insider states that Man Utd remain ‘keen’ on signing him and they could make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year. The Dutchman has a £34m release clause in his current contract – which will run until 2028.

However, the report says Liverpool have also expressed their interest in signing him to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold – who has entered the final nine months of his current deal.

Manchester City are also in this race to bring their former youth player back to the club therefore, Liverpool and Man Utd will have to face stiff competition from the reigning Premier League champions over this deal.

FI says that Liverpool are prioritising keeping hold of Alexander-Arnold by tying him down to a new deal and they are considering Frimpong as an alternative option if they fail to keep hold of their academy graduate.

Having recently signed Noussair Mazraoui, Man Utd have enough options at their disposal to deploy in the right-back position with Diogo Dalot already in the squad.

Therefore, Ten Hag’s side don’t need to invest more to add depth to this position, instead, they would be better off exploring options to strengthen other areas of the squad.