Liverpool plot audacious swoop to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni

Liverpool are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni next summer, according to Fichajes.

The Reds spent the summer looking for viable midfield options with Martin Zubimendi topping the club’s wishlist but a move eventually fell through as the Spaniard remained with Real Sociedad. Liverpool are now looking at alternative targets and have earmarked Madrid’s Tchouaméni as an option.

According to Fichajes, the 24-year-old has not been convincing since he arrived at the Spanish capital and a possible departure next summer is not ruled out. Liverpool have now emerged among the clubs ‘most interested’ in recouping the Frenchman to reinforce their midfield.

With Tchouaméni facing a battle for first team football in a staked Madrid midfield, several clubs are looking to seize the opportunity to sign the talented star. Liverpool in particular are closely monitoring his situation as the report says Tchouaméni’s has the ideal qualities the Reds are looking for.

Although Los Blancos are satisfied with his contribution, the club will not rule out a possible departure of the player if they receive an offer in the region of €80m (£66m) — a fee that will allow them to reinvest in other areas of the squad, according to the report.

Fichajes adds that Liverpool are keeping tabs on the Frenchman and are willing to submit a ‘strong bid’ for the midfield ace.

Combative midfielder

After failing to land Zubimendi last summer, Liverpool are now looking at viable midfield additions to reinforce their squad next summer.

Tchouaméni fits the bill as his combativeness out of possession and efficiency on the ball make him an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s compact system.

His experience at the biggest stages of football, which includes playing in the Champions League final, World Cup Final and being a prominent figure in Madrid’s Laliga triumph last campaign, would provide Slot with a high-level winning mentality – despite only being 24 years of age.

With Madrid open to an €80m (£66m) offer, it remains to be seen if the Reds will match the Spanish club’s valuation or negotiate a favourable deal but Tchouaméni would be a superb signing if they could pull it off.