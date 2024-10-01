Neto starts as Maresca makes 10 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Gent

Chelsea play Gent at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, October 3rd, in their first Europa Conference League match of the season. Having started the season on a good note, the Blues are bound to be favourites to win the competition in May and in doing so, become the first club ever to win all three of UEFA’s club competitions at least once.

Here’s a look at the team’s possible line-up as they begin their quest for another piece of silverware.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is set to be benched in favour of back-up option Filip Jorgensen. The Danish goalkeeper will be between the sticks against Gent and possibly for much of the Europa Conference League campaign.

Defenders – There could be four changes in defence with the entire unit dropping out from last weekend’s clash against Brighton. Renato Veiga could start as the right back for Chelsea and Axel Disasi may get a turn on the left side.

Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo are all set to replace Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana in the heart of the back four.

Neto, Mudryk and Felix to feature

Midfielders – Kieran Dewsbury-Hall could get a start in the double pivot for Chelsea. Enzo Maresca will have to choose the second option between Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, though the former could be given the nod having been withdrawn in the last 10 minutes of Chelsea’s win over Brighton.

Joao Felix is likely to start as the attacking midfielder just behind the striker with Cole Palmer given a well-earned rest. Chelsea’s £54m summer signing Pedro Neto and Mykhaylo Mudryk could be the right and left wingers, respectively.

Forward – Nicolas Jackson will be rested with Christopher Nkunku coming in. Having struck a hat-trick against Barrow in the Carabao Cup in his previous start, the Frenchman will look to repeat the feat as he hopes to gain more prominence in Maresca’s plans.

This is how Chelsea are expected to look on paper.